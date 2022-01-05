Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.(Source: Rodong Sinmun via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, the first such launch in about two months amid long-dormant international diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday that North Korea fired what was likely a missile. The ministry did not disclose other details.

Wednesday’s launch is the first such firing since North Korea tested a series of newly developed weapons between September and November including nuclear-capable missiles that place South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies in the region, within striking distance. Some experts said North Korea was applying more pressure on its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power state and to ease international sanctions on the country.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. The North has so far rebuffed such overtures, saying U.S. hostility remains unchanged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
TPD: Man allegedly shoots woman, hides in trash can
Springfield Local Schools announced Sunday that no students are to report for school on Monday,...
Springfield preK-5 returns to class Tuesday, 6-12 remains in remote learning
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the...
New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
Toledo mayor looks to second term, 2022
Toledo Mayor looks to second term
It involves dozens of community members
TPS unveils new community plan focused on school safety
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity