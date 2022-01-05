Traffic
Parents grappling with schools delaying the return to the classroom

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidelines for...
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidelines for people who test positive for the virus, local districts are updating their policies too.(WEAU)
By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an agonizing situation for many families. Many parents grappling with how to handle the last minute notice of schools delaying the return to the classroom. One parent says she’s overwhelmed and hopes she doesn’t lose her job.

“Yes, I understand that COVID is a big serious situation. It’s just that it puts a lot of us parents, single parents at that at a disadvantage.”

Nicole Simmons told me she feels helpless after her son’s school district delayed students returning to school because of the surge in COVID. Simmons told me she’s worried about paying her bills

“It put me at a disadvantage because not only was it late notice but I had to notify my job that I couldn’t come in the rest of the week,” said Nicole Simmons. “I don’t always want to call off because of situations like this and end up getting fired.”

Toledo public schools is the largest school district with more than 22,000 students. A number of TPS staff are battling COVID. Simmons is hoping the district doesn’t go remote because of her son’s educational needs. She has a child with autism

“It’s very hard for him to learn when not in front of a teacher,” said the mother.

She’s frustrated and says when the pandemic started remote learning took a toll on her 8-year-old’s education. She says she knows school leaders are doing all they can to keep kids safe but she hopes this pandemic doesn’t last another year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

