School districts delay return amid COVID case surge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As students prepared to return to school following winter break, the highly transmissible omicron variant had different plans. On Tuesday, Washington Local, Monroe Public, and Toledo Public Schools all announced plans to push back the students’ return to in-person learning.

“We’re not even in school yet, and people are already starting to call in their kids. I think they probably would have done that tomorrow when we are back in session and we’re already up to almost as many positive cases in our students as we’ve ever had. And that’s before we even hit the bricks,” says Dr. Kadee Anstadt, the superintendent of Washington Local Schools.

Students are set to learn remotely Thursday and Friday and return on Monday at Washington Local, while teachers return tomorrow Wednesday.

“The highest staff number ever in the entire pandemic of staff with positive cases was 20. We are at 43 as of today. Even with the new rules from the CDC, we would still have more staff out from a management standpoint, and that is across the board,” said Anstadt.

Patty Mazur, the Senior Communication Director for Toledo Public Schools, says it was a tough but necessary decision. “It was absolutely a difficult decision, but one that we the administration felt needed to be made because we stress the health and wellbeing for our students and our staff members is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools.”

80% of TPS staff are vaccinated, but they have still seen some breakthrough cases and the extra days will give them time to recover. “We’ve got 22 thousand students across the district, that’s a lot of students out and about in our community. We want to do whatever we can to keep them safe and our staff safe,” Mazur said.

Other districts like Oregon City Schools and Anthony Wayne are sticking with the original plan for students to return this week.

