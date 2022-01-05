Toledo Mayor looks to second term

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s mayor has now officially started his second term.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was sworn in for a second term on Monday. Now he’s prepping for a term where money shouldn’t be an issue.

Some have compared the American Rescue Act dollars to the money that came from the New Deal. That was a clearly different circumstance but it’s a big windfall for the city and there will be money to go around.

In 2022 the drawings of the new Wayman Palmer YMCA will come to life. This coming in large part because of the $180 million in federal Rescue Act dollars. This YMCA project will get $19 million.

“It’s fairly easy and exciting to think about the opportunities we have to build on them,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says spending those dollars and making sure it’s done right will be one of the major priorities for 2022. The city may never see an investment again so it has to be done right. Those dollars will also pay for things like youth programs and replacing lead water lines.

“Twenty years from now when we look on the last twenty years whether our trajectory was up or down it will be because of decisions we make not because of the stars. Not because of fate,” said Kapszukiewicz.

Safety is obviously a major concern as well. Toledo saw a record number of homicides last year. Mayor Kapszukiewicz says solutions lie within everyone.

“Maybe the opportunity for all of us is to ask ourselves what can I do? Could I maybe get involved in a block watch? Could I get involved in a Church group? Could I volunteer on my school’s basketball teams as coach?” asked Kapszukiewicz.

