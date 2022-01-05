TPD clarifies: Officers not disciplined for violating department pursuit policy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s police chief is standing by Sgt. Thomas Laforge and Officer Stephen Loehrke.

“I thought the officers did a great job of stopping a very dangerous situation,” said Toledo police chief George Kral.

Dash cam video shows Officer Loehrke using a P.I.T maneuver to stop a suspect from driving the wrong-way into oncoming traffic on 475.

“It was against the department policy but we did not issue any discipline whatsoever to any officer involved in that because what they did they had to do to save people’s lives,” Chief Kral. “We have to acknowledge when there’s a violation of our department policy.”

Sgt. Laforge attempted to stop 41year-old Shane Worthington for allegedly speeding. The video shows the suspect run a red light and continue to take police on a slow speed chase. Another police car driven by Officer Loehrke takes the lead and attempts to get the car with Michigan plates to pull over. The video shows Worthington swerving in and out of traffic on central avenue. According to police reports he was going 30-35 miles per hour. They turned on to Upton. TPD has a strict pursuit policy for officer safety and community safety.

“We don’t allow moving blockades, ramming people off the road things like that. They didn’t get the opportunity to put stop sticks out. That’s another one of our tools that we used to stop pursuits. It was the time of day and the crews were few and far between. So, the officer did what he had to do to stop it before something really serious happened,” said Chief Kral.

Police say they found a gun, drugs and a scale that belonged to Worthington. The chief is glad this ended safely but he did explain why they don’t use the P.I.T. maneuver.

“It’s dangerous. It takes a lot of training and we don’t have the resources to do it. So, we try to find alternatives to do using that tactic,” said Chief Kral.

He also says they review all pursuits and in this case.

“That officer did a fantastic job. He did what he had to do and I back him and the call from the sergeant 110%,” said Chief Kral.

