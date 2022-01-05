Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD clarifies: Officers not disciplined for violating department pursuit policy

By Alexis Means
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s police chief is standing by Sgt. Thomas Laforge and Officer Stephen Loehrke.

“I thought the officers did a great job of stopping a very dangerous situation,” said Toledo police chief George Kral.

Dash cam video shows Officer Loehrke using a P.I.T maneuver to stop a suspect from driving the wrong-way into oncoming traffic on 475.

“It was against the department policy but we did not issue any discipline whatsoever to any officer involved in that because what they did they had to do to save people’s lives,” Chief Kral. “We have to acknowledge when there’s a violation of our department policy.”

Sgt. Laforge attempted to stop 41year-old Shane Worthington for allegedly speeding. The video shows the suspect run a red light and continue to take police on a slow speed chase. Another police car driven by Officer Loehrke takes the lead and attempts to get the car with Michigan plates to pull over. The video shows Worthington swerving in and out of traffic on central avenue. According to police reports he was going 30-35 miles per hour. They turned on to Upton. TPD has a strict pursuit policy for officer safety and community safety.

“We don’t allow moving blockades, ramming people off the road things like that. They didn’t get the opportunity to put stop sticks out. That’s another one of our tools that we used to stop pursuits. It was the time of day and the crews were few and far between. So, the officer did what he had to do to stop it before something really serious happened,” said Chief Kral.

Police say they found a gun, drugs and a scale that belonged to Worthington. The chief is glad this ended safely but he did explain why they don’t use the P.I.T. maneuver.

“It’s dangerous. It takes a lot of training and we don’t have the resources to do it. So, we try to find alternatives to do using that tactic,” said Chief Kral.

He also says they review all pursuits and in this case.

“That officer did a fantastic job. He did what he had to do and I back him and the call from the sergeant 110%,” said Chief Kral.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
TPD: Man allegedly shoots woman, hides in trash can
Springfield Local Schools announced Sunday that no students are to report for school on Monday,...
Springfield preK-5 returns to class Tuesday, 6-12 remains in remote learning
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

No solar farms
Neighbors unhappy with proposed solar farms in Hancock County
Baby Jesus stolen from Hancock County nativity scene
Baby Jesus stolen from Hancock County nativity scene
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (Source: WTOL)
Toledo Mayor looks to second term
It involves dozens of community members
TPS unveils new community plan focused on school safety