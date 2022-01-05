TPS unveils new community plan focused on school safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After reports of multiple fights, even guns found inside of the school buildings, Toledo Public Schools is rolling out a new plan to combat violence. It’s called the Restart-Refocus-Respect Plan. It focuses on things like school safety measures, discipline and accountability. Dozens of community leaders are coming together for it.

“We’ve had enough forums, now it’s about action,” says TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.

Those involved will help provide extra services to help support both students and schools.

Dr. Tracee Perryman is the head of the Center of Hope Family Services, an organization that provides things including after school programs.

“I think the challenge is to be intentional in our response. To come to the table, and be honest about what we do best, and leverage everyone’s strengths including the students and the parents themselves.”

Dr. Durant says the plan focuses on things like safety measures, student discipline and accountability as well as parent engagement.

“Let’s make sure we are doing our part to get ahead of this as much as possible to be able to address some of the situations. That will only happen through unity and we need to bring the village to the conversation.” And when it comes to parents, Dr. Durant says it’s important to pay close attention to your child’s phone and social media accounts.

“There are so many things that can tell you what’s going on. Learning that will help parents, and help the school support you. That reciprocity is important to enforce the respect that should exist in both entities.”

Jovan Sanson is a 2015 Waite High School graduate who says he is proud to be part of this critical effort. “There has always been something internally that has told me the only reason you are where you are because others stepped up to help, and I want to be that for someone else.”

The district has a code of conduct that will be reviewed with students to reiterate the standards that are in place when it comes to safety.

