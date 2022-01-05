Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores

Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities...
Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities say they robbed multiple cell phone stores in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo men were arrested and are facing charges of aggravated robbery after police say they were responsible for robbing multiple cell phone stores.

Police were called to the Metro PCS store in the 3100 block of Cherry on Monday afternoon for a robbery. They determined two Black males wearing all black clothing had robbed the clerk and gunpoint and fled with the cash register drawers.

Police used K-9s to track the suspects, during which they found change, Metro PCS cards, and cash. The track led them to a home in the 300 block of Hillwood.

Police determined Kavarious Hall, 19, and Jaylin Ash, 18, were inside the home and may have been involved in the robbery. They were taken to the Safety Building for questioning, and after obtaining a search warrant for the house, more evidence was discovered.

The investigation also determined Hall and Ash were involved in multiple other robberies of cell phone stores.

The two appeared in court on Wednesday. Hall is facing three charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $150,000. Ash is facing one charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $50,000.

Ash and Hall will return to court on Jan. 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
Two suspects, armed with guns, robbed Boost Mobile on Lagrange.
Surveillance video captures armed robbery in broad daylight
Any empty classroom
TPS delays return of school until Jan. 10
4 pizza delivery drivers robbed in the last week
Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers

Latest News

Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will look to unseat Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the 2022 election. (AP...
Whaley makes lieutenant governor pick
Former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley announced State Sen. Theresa Fedor, of Toledo, as his...
Cranley picks Fedor as running mate in Ohio governor’s race
Two earthquakes in two days
2 days in a row: Another earthquake detected near Lake County shoreline