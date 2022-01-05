Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo men were arrested and are facing charges of aggravated robbery after police say they were responsible for robbing multiple cell phone stores.

Police were called to the Metro PCS store in the 3100 block of Cherry on Monday afternoon for a robbery. They determined two Black males wearing all black clothing had robbed the clerk and gunpoint and fled with the cash register drawers.

Police used K-9s to track the suspects, during which they found change, Metro PCS cards, and cash. The track led them to a home in the 300 block of Hillwood.

Police determined Kavarious Hall, 19, and Jaylin Ash, 18, were inside the home and may have been involved in the robbery. They were taken to the Safety Building for questioning, and after obtaining a search warrant for the house, more evidence was discovered.

The investigation also determined Hall and Ash were involved in multiple other robberies of cell phone stores.

The two appeared in court on Wednesday. Hall is facing three charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $150,000. Ash is facing one charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $50,000.

Ash and Hall will return to court on Jan. 13.

