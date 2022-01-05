Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Whaley to make lieutenant governor pick in Columbus

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz endorsed Whaley for Ohio governor
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will look to unseat Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the 2022 election. (AP...
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will look to unseat Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the 2022 election. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Nan Whaley, a Democratic candidate running for Ohio mayor, will announce her lieutenant governor pick during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Whaley will make her selection at 9:30 a.m. in Columbus.

On Wednesday, Whaley, the current mayor of Dayton, picked up an endorsement from Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

“I believe that there is no better person to help our great state realize its full potential than Nan Whaley,” Kapszukeiwicz said. “I know she is fully committed to restoring public trust in our state government and making Ohio a place where every family can thrive.”

Whaley has also been endorsed by the mayors in Columbus, Cleveland, and Akron, as well as U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and multiple members of the Toledo and Lucas County government.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
Any empty classroom
TPS delays return of school until Jan. 10
Two suspects, armed with guns, robbed Boost Mobile on Lagrange.
Surveillance video captures armed robbery in broad daylight
4 pizza delivery drivers robbed in the last week
Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers

Latest News

Cranley picks Fedor as running mate in Ohio governor’s race
Harvey Townsend Jr. is accused of holding a woman against her will. He was taken into custody...
Man sentenced in February abduction case
Troopers recovered five points of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine, and 214 grams of...
Mich. man charged after troopers find $43K worth of drugs during traffic stop
How to tackle new years fitness goals safely
How to tackle new years fitness goals safely