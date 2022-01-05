Whaley to make lieutenant governor pick in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Nan Whaley, a Democratic candidate running for Ohio mayor, will announce her lieutenant governor pick during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Whaley will make her selection at 9:30 a.m. in Columbus.

On Wednesday, Whaley, the current mayor of Dayton, picked up an endorsement from Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

“I believe that there is no better person to help our great state realize its full potential than Nan Whaley,” Kapszukeiwicz said. “I know she is fully committed to restoring public trust in our state government and making Ohio a place where every family can thrive.”

Whaley has also been endorsed by the mayors in Columbus, Cleveland, and Akron, as well as U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and multiple members of the Toledo and Lucas County government.

