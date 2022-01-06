1/6: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Single-digit windchills are persisting this afternoon, with a dusting of snow in Toledo and higher elsewhere. Friday will be a carbon copy -- bitter cold with flying flakes -- before we warm back above freezing Saturday, though it’s short-lived. Sunday will start near 40 and drop, briefly switching rain over to wet snow before dry air takes over. Single-digit temperatures (not just windchill this time) are likely Tuesday morning.

