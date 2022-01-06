Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1/6/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Tracking cold air and snow flurries
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Chance of flurries, cold, lows in the mid teens, wind chills near or below zero. FRIDAY: Chance of flurries, partly cloudy, cold, highs in the mid 20s, wind chills near 10 degrees. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early, cloudy in the afternoon, chance of a wintry mix in the evening and overnight, lows in the mid 30s. SUNDAY: Early morning rain and sleet, temps begin in the upper 30s but will drop into the afternoon with a few flurries possible later in the day.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities...
Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores
This rendering shows conceptual architecture for the proposed 60 unit housing complex at...
Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidelines for...
Parents grappling with schools delaying the return to the classroom

Latest News

1/6/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/6/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Bitter cold continuing for another day, with a dusting of snow Friday as well. Dan Smith...
1/6: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Bitter cold continuing for another day, with a dusting of snow Friday as well. Dan Smith...
1/6: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Colder Today, Flurries Tomorrow
January 6th Weather Forecast