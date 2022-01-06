COVID mass testing site starting at Lucas Co. Rec Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A free COVID-19 mass testing site will be available beginning Friday at the Lucas County Rec Center.

Cases in Lucas County are “unprecedented” right now, health officials say.



The site will be a collaboration of efforts from the Ohio National Guard, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Mercy Health, and ProMedica.

Hours for the site start from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, then it will be available from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a daily basis beginning Friday. Masks will be required.

Preregistration is required and no walk-ins will be permitted. Individuals who are not registered will not be allowed access to the site.

Results will be communicated within 48 hours of the test being administered.

To view the complete schedule of available testing dates, times, along with registration and to reserve a testing time, visit https://lucascountycovid19testingjan2022.as.me/.

