Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

COVID mass testing site starting at Lucas Co. Rec Center

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A free COVID-19 mass testing site will be available beginning Friday at the Lucas County Rec Center.

The site will be a collaboration of efforts from the Ohio National Guard, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Mercy Health, and ProMedica.

Hours for the site start from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, then it will be available from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a daily basis beginning Friday. Masks will be required.

Preregistration is required and no walk-ins will be permitted. Individuals who are not registered will not be allowed access to the site.

NEW COVID TESTING SITE

WATCH LIVE: Local health officials announce a new COVID-19 testing site at the Lucas County Rec Center.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Results will be communicated within 48 hours of the test being administered.

To view the complete schedule of available testing dates, times, along with registration and to reserve a testing time, visit https://lucascountycovid19testingjan2022.as.me/.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities...
Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores
This rendering shows conceptual architecture for the proposed 60 unit housing complex at...
Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges
Amid COVID surge, schools push back students return.
School districts delay return amid COVID case surge

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge
Providers want people to know that more "flurona" cases are possible and that people with...
Boy tests positive for both flu, COVID in Los Angeles