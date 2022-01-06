COVID outbreak prompts attendance restrictions at City League games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools announced Thursday that it would be restricting attendance at all City League athletic events due to limited staffing amidst sky-rocketing COVID cases.

Ticket sales will be limited to four per athlete, with each athlete using their student ID number to purchase tickets for their parents.

No student tickets will be sold.

Attendees must present their ticket and a valid photo ID that shows they are 21 years of age or older.

Children 5 years of age and younger will be admitted for free with an adult who has purchased a ticket.

All non-league games will be limited to 250 tickets, including the 50 tickets that will be sold at the gate.

