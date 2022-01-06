Traffic
Crews battle two fires overnight on Fitchland

Fire crews were called to two separate fires on Fitchland Ave. on Wednesday night and Thursday...
Fire crews were called to two separate fires on Fitchland Ave. on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters were called to two separate fires overnight on Fitchland Ave. in Toledo.

The first fire started around 9 p.m. Wednesday at a vacant home. Officials that two neighboring homes that are occupied were damaged.

Crews were called back to the area around 1:30 a.m. as flames broke out on one of the damaged neighboring houses. Flames occurred on the side of the house with damage from the first fire.

The vacant home in the first fire was demolished Wednesday night. There is no update on the condition of the other homes or any injuries.

