Crews working fire at vacant apartment building in South Toledo

Crews battle a fire at a vacant apartment building on Lorain St. on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Crews battle a fire at a vacant apartment building on Lorain St. on Thursday, Jan. 6.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are battling a blaze Thursday morning at a vacant apartment building in South Toledo.

Crews were called out to the 700 block of Lorain, near Newberry around 3 a.m. Officials on the scene said neighbors told them workers were inside the building on Wednesday.

There have been no reports of injuries as of yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

