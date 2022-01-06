Crews working fire at vacant apartment building in South Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are battling a blaze Thursday morning at a vacant apartment building in South Toledo.

Crews were called out to the 700 block of Lorain, near Newberry around 3 a.m. Officials on the scene said neighbors told them workers were inside the building on Wednesday.

There have been no reports of injuries as of yet.

