MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Side Cut Metropark is a staple in northwest Ohio. On this week’s Finds in the 419, 13abc’s James Starks and local historian Tedd Long fill us in on the details you might not know about the historic park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.