January 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be colder with a wind chill between 0 and 10 degrees most of the day. The highs will be in the low to middle 20s. A few snow flurries are possible late tonight into early Friday. A dusting of accumulation is possible. The wind chill will be around 0 degrees early. Highs will be in the middle 20s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. Showers are likely early Sunday with a high in the low 40s, temperatures will drop for the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be cold and dry. Highs will be in upper teens to middle 20s. Lows may fall into the single digits.

