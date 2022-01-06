Traffic
Major golf announcement will include Inverness and Toledo

The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday is expected to be a big day for championship golf in the Toledo region.

An announcement Friday morning out of New York City will include Toledo. The United States Golf Association will be making what it calls a “championship announcement” at 11:00 a.m with several women’s golf champions.

John Swigart, the chair of future championships at Inverness Club, tells 13abc that the announcement will involve Inverness and Toledo but wouldn’t divulge any other details just yet.

The course was recently selected to host the US Amateur championship in 2029 and of course held record crowds at the Solheim Cup last summer.

13abc will be live streaming Friday’s announcement at 11am on 13abc.com and our social media channels.

