Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Problems at one house in East Toledo keep piling up just like the trash that sits outside.

This is 1212 Starr Avenue, though only half of that address is still left on the house.

Neighbors aren’t just tired of seeing all of the trash. They’re tired of living nearby.

Marvin Belknap owns the property next door and rents it out. He said he’s had tenants move out because of the issues at 1212 Starr.

“One tenant said he was here with his daughters and someone walked onto the front porch and urinated in the driveway. I’ve lost tenants in the back of the building. They’ve been on their back porch and seen people defecating in the backyard.”

Belknap says paramedics are constantly at the house responding to overdose calls.

His tenants find needles in their yard constantly.

City officials say Toledo Police have identified the house as dangerous and have had their share of problems there in the past.

“It’s unsalvagable,” Belknap said It’s so bad.”

The city has taken action against the owner, who owes thousands in unpaid taxes and hasn’t shown up for court on charges related to multiple code violations.

The city’s code enforcement commissioner told 13abc the house is near the top of the list of properties they’ll demolish with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Demolition will happen likely at the end of the first quarter of 2022 or sometime during the second quarter, he said.

“We’ve got to get this cleaned up. It’s a health issue,” Belknap said “It’s costing me money because I can’t keep people here.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.