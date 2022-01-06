Traffic
No cloth masks: UTMC requiring everyone to wear hospital-grade disposable masks

10 National Guard members to arrive Thursday to assist in non-clinical roles
Due to high COVID cases, UTMC is requiring everyone to wear a disposable, hospital-grade mask.
Due to high COVID cases, UTMC is requiring everyone to wear a disposable, hospital-grade mask.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The numbers at the University of Toledo Medical Center tell the story. Staffed beds occupancy is at 96%. As of Jan. 5, 2022, out of 113 patients, there are 28 positive Covid cases in-house, including 4 in ICU status.

Those numbers come from a weekly email sent out by the hospital. They also show a rise in cases from this same time last month. December 3, 2021, 19 patients tested positive for Covid.

It’s a trend noted across Northwest Ohio by the Ohio Hospital Association, which shows 714 people currently hospitalized across our area. One in 3 patients, according to the online dashboard, is Covid-19 positive.

That’s why UTMC is changing its protocols, according to several other announcements made via email. Now, all employees must wear a hospital-grade disposable mask, including in non-clinical areas. If you come in wearing a cloth mask, you’ll be given a disposable one.

The hospital is also asking surgeons to postpone elective procedures this week and will evaluate staffing for each week moving forward.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, there are expected to be more hands on deck. Ten non-clinical members of the Ohio National Guard are set to arrive at UTMC to help. The hospital, like many others, has high numbers of patients and lower numbers of personnel due to employees leaving the industry during the pandemic and others temporarily quarantining due to Covid.

