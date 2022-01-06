Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One man dies after mobile home fire in East Toledo

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal mobile home fire early Thursday morning in East Toledo.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were called to the Cypress Point Mobile Home Park on Consaul St. around 3:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found nothing showing from a single-wide mobile home and began to further investigate. They found an unresponsive adult male inside the home as well as a small fire, which was quickly extinguished.

The victim was taken from the home and advanced life-support treatment was initiated. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. It’s the first fire-related fatality of 2022.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. they determined the victim was smoking while using home oxygen, causing the fire and fatal injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities...
Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores
This rendering shows conceptual architecture for the proposed 60 unit housing complex at...
Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges
Amid COVID surge, schools push back students return.
School districts delay return amid COVID case surge

Latest News

Lucas County launching COVID-19 testing site
Lucas County launching COVID-19 testing site
YWCA holds virtual Milestones Awards
YWCA names 2021 Milestons honorees
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Toledo Police chief talks about making 2022 a safer year
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
COVID mass testing site starting at Lucas Co. Rec Center