One man dies after mobile home fire in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal mobile home fire early Thursday morning in East Toledo.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were called to the Cypress Point Mobile Home Park on Consaul St. around 3:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found nothing showing from a single-wide mobile home and began to further investigate. They found an unresponsive adult male inside the home as well as a small fire, which was quickly extinguished.

The victim was taken from the home and advanced life-support treatment was initiated. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. It’s the first fire-related fatality of 2022.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. they determined the victim was smoking while using home oxygen, causing the fire and fatal injuries.

