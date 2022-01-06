Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ottawa Park ice rink to open Friday

By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Winterfest is behind us, but there’s another ice rink that’s been getting setup here in Toledo!

Tomorrow is opening day for the Ottawa Park Ice Rink, the only outdoor ice rink here in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

“After a lot of work, we were able to get ice in the rink and we’re ready to open it up for public skating tomorrow,” said Joe Fausnaugh, the Director of Parks and Youth Services for the city of Toledo. “So, we’ll have public skating 7 days a week, as well as opportunities to rent the rink.”

Mayor Kapszukiewicz will be present for the opening tomorrow at 10am, and Spike from the Walleye and members of the St. Francis de Sales three-time state championship hockey team will kick things off with a puck drop. This all comes on the heels of mild December weather and equipment issues that forced officials to rent a portable chiller to help maintain the ice.

“We pulled together as a city and several departments helped to get this portable chiller on site and allowed us to have skating this winter,” explained Fausnaugh.

General admission to skate is $4, and if you don’t have a pair of skates you can rent them for just $2. There are also senior discounts and children under 3 skate free. Weather permitting, the plan is to keep the rink open into March. But, if ice skating and hockey isn’t your thing, you can also partake in other wintry activities like sledding in the city parks, whenever we get more snow that is.

“We do allow cross country skiing on our golf courses during the winter,” said Fausnaugh. “And we attempt to the best of our ability to plow and maintain our paved walking trails in the parks.”

There will be walk-in times for skating, but if you would like to reserve a date and time to skate, or even rent the entire rink, click on this link: City of Toledo - Ice Rink

Reporting in Ottawa Park, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities...
Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores
This rendering shows conceptual architecture for the proposed 60 unit housing complex at...
Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidelines for...
Parents grappling with schools delaying the return to the classroom

Latest News

The website SmartAsset came out with the rankings
Small business is big in Lenawee County
Ottawa Park ice rink to open
The county has been named the best county in Michigan for small business owners
Small business is big in Lenawee County
City officials say they plan to demolish the home at 1212 Starr Avenue in the coming months as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move