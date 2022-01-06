Ottawa Park ice rink to open Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Winterfest is behind us, but there’s another ice rink that’s been getting setup here in Toledo!

Tomorrow is opening day for the Ottawa Park Ice Rink, the only outdoor ice rink here in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

“After a lot of work, we were able to get ice in the rink and we’re ready to open it up for public skating tomorrow,” said Joe Fausnaugh, the Director of Parks and Youth Services for the city of Toledo. “So, we’ll have public skating 7 days a week, as well as opportunities to rent the rink.”

Mayor Kapszukiewicz will be present for the opening tomorrow at 10am, and Spike from the Walleye and members of the St. Francis de Sales three-time state championship hockey team will kick things off with a puck drop. This all comes on the heels of mild December weather and equipment issues that forced officials to rent a portable chiller to help maintain the ice.

“We pulled together as a city and several departments helped to get this portable chiller on site and allowed us to have skating this winter,” explained Fausnaugh.

General admission to skate is $4, and if you don’t have a pair of skates you can rent them for just $2. There are also senior discounts and children under 3 skate free. Weather permitting, the plan is to keep the rink open into March. But, if ice skating and hockey isn’t your thing, you can also partake in other wintry activities like sledding in the city parks, whenever we get more snow that is.

“We do allow cross country skiing on our golf courses during the winter,” said Fausnaugh. “And we attempt to the best of our ability to plow and maintain our paved walking trails in the parks.”

There will be walk-in times for skating, but if you would like to reserve a date and time to skate, or even rent the entire rink, click on this link: City of Toledo - Ice Rink

Reporting in Ottawa Park, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

