Small business is big in Lenawee County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re thinking about opening a small business in Michigan, the best place to do that is right in our back yard. That’s according to the website SmartAsset, which used a number of factors to come up with that ranking.

The streets of downtown Adrian are lined with locally-owned stores and businesses. That’s an example of why Lenawee County has been recognized as the best place in the entire state for small businesses.

Jay Marks and his wife Gwynne own The Marks Trading Company. It specializes in things like spices, herbal teas, oils and vinegars and nuts.

“We sat down at lunch one day and wrote out our plan for the business on the back of a napkin. It took off from there.”

They started selling their products at craft shows and farmer’s markets. The company quickly grew and now does business with regional and national stores and has a brisk online business.

“There is a lot of talk now about buying small and local. Lenawee County has always done that. We support and grow our own and through that process you get opportunities. You grow your brand locally and then grow regionally. There’s a lot of support, opportunity and synergy within the community. ”

Jay says they’ve gotten a lot of support from organizations including Lenawee Now, a public-private partnership focused on economic and business expansion. A program aimed at developing and supporting local companies has also been a big part of their success.

“Launch Lenawee is an entrepreneurial program that helps you learn the ins and outs of business. Finance, marketing and beyond. They also provide mentorships with local business owners. " Jay says thanks in part to all that support, they will be opening a retail store in downtown Adrian this year.

Brett Cotton is the owner of the Cotton brewing Company and the Rice & Barley Taphouse in downtown Adrian.

“There are a lot of things in Lenawee County that make it easier to own a small business. There are a lot of people who go out of their way to shop and support small businesses.”

And like Jay, Brett is not surprised by the top ranking. “I think it shifted in Lenawee County about five years ago where people said instead of trying to attract the big guys, let’s cultivate the small guys and help them turn into the big guys.” Brett and Jay both believe that philosophy is a recipe for long-term success for the county.

SmartAsset compared a number of factors to come up with its rankings. That includes the proportion of people in the county with small business income, and the amount of taxes a resident pays on their income. It also compared the amount of small business income to the overall income in a region.

