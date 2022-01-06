Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Small business is big in Lenawee County

The county has been named top in Michigan when it comes to small business owners.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re thinking about opening a small business in Michigan, the best place to do that is right in our back yard. That’s according to the website SmartAsset, which used a number of factors to come up with that ranking.

The streets of downtown Adrian are lined with locally-owned stores and businesses. That’s an example of why Lenawee County has been recognized as the best place in the entire state for small businesses.

Jay Marks and his wife Gwynne own The Marks Trading Company. It specializes in things like spices, herbal teas, oils and vinegars and nuts.

“We sat down at lunch one day and wrote out our plan for the business on the back of a napkin. It took off from there.”

They started selling their products at craft shows and farmer’s markets. The company quickly grew and now does business with regional and national stores and has a brisk online business.

“There is a lot of talk now about buying small and local. Lenawee County has always done that. We support and grow our own and through that process you get opportunities. You grow your brand locally and then grow regionally. There’s a lot of support, opportunity and synergy within the community. ”

Jay says they’ve gotten a lot of support from organizations including Lenawee Now, a public-private partnership focused on economic and business expansion. A program aimed at developing and supporting local companies has also been a big part of their success.

“Launch Lenawee is an entrepreneurial program that helps you learn the ins and outs of business. Finance, marketing and beyond. They also provide mentorships with local business owners. " Jay says thanks in part to all that support, they will be opening a retail store in downtown Adrian this year.

Brett Cotton is the owner of the Cotton brewing Company and the Rice & Barley Taphouse in downtown Adrian.

“There are a lot of things in Lenawee County that make it easier to own a small business. There are a lot of people who go out of their way to shop and support small businesses.”

And like Jay, Brett is not surprised by the top ranking. “I think it shifted in Lenawee County about five years ago where people said instead of trying to attract the big guys, let’s cultivate the small guys and help them turn into the big guys.” Brett and Jay both believe that philosophy is a recipe for long-term success for the county.

SmartAsset compared a number of factors to come up with its rankings. That includes the proportion of people in the county with small business income, and the amount of taxes a resident pays on their income. It also compared the amount of small business income to the overall income in a region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities...
Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores
This rendering shows conceptual architecture for the proposed 60 unit housing complex at...
Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidelines for...
Parents grappling with schools delaying the return to the classroom

Latest News

Ottawa Park ice rink to open
Ottawa Park ice rink to open Friday
Ottawa Park ice rink to open
The county has been named the best county in Michigan for small business owners
Small business is big in Lenawee County
City officials say they plan to demolish the home at 1212 Starr Avenue in the coming months as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move