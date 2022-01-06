Toledo police chief talks about making 2022 a safer year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo turns the page to 2022, the hope is to also turn the page on a violent year.

Last year saw a record number of 71 homicides in the city, breaking the record set in 2020. Toledo Police said they have some specific plans to send those numbers in the opposite direction.

No one wants to see Toledo set a record homicide rate for a third straight year. According to TPD Chief George Kral, step one will be to focus on illegal guns. Last year alone, Toledo Police took about 1,700 guns off the streets.

“That’s probably a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of guns that are out there. The suspects we arrest and we book they tell our detectives, they tell our street crews, ‘I’m going to have another gun in two hours,’” said Chief Kral.

Kral says one tool is to work with federal partners and federal courts. Determine when a suspect can be charged federally, with increased penalties.

“We have probably the best relationship with our federal partners I’ve seen in 30 years. We’re all on the same team, regardless of the badge we wear,” said Chief Kral.

The next step will be targeting that approach, making sure the resources are headed in the right direction.

“We’re going to go after our prolific offenders and if we can hopefully get those individuals off the streets, it’ll have a positive impact on our violence,” said Chief Kral.

The department will be adding officers so more should be hitting the streets, but keeping those numbers high is a challenge. For example, 11 people from the current academy class have already dropped out. A class that started at 50, is now at 41.

Then you factor in retirements, a number that surpassed what was expected in 2021.

“We were expecting 20 to 22 retirements in 2021. We had 47. We had people my age who could stay another year or two but decided, ‘I’ve had enough,’” Kral said. “And we’ve had younger officers with 5-7 years going to smaller jurisdictions that have less crime, more money, better equipment.”

The city just approved raises for the officers so that should help, but Chief Kral says law and justice is not just about police officers, it’s an entire system that involves things like the court. Coordination between all of them is a must in 2022.

“We really need to be good partners with our other criminal justice leaders like the courts and adult parole, municipal court, making sure that we’re holding people accountable. We’re going to stay in our lane and do the law enforcement side of it, but we’re going to work with our partners to hopefully trend way down,” said Chief Kral.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.