Two taken to hospital after stolen vehicle flips during police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two juveniles were injured after they attempted to flee from police in a car and flipped it near Woodward High School on Wednesday night.

Toledo Police attempted to stop the Buick vehicle near Brigham and Homer. The driver lost control at Central and Stickney, flipping the vehicle and striking a tree.

One of the 15-year-old suspects and a second unidentified suspect attempted to flee on foot. One was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The two identified suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

