Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after stolen vehicle flips during police chase

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after they attempted to flee from police and flipped...
Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after they attempted to flee from police and flipped their vehicle on Wednesday, Jan. 5.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two juveniles were injured after they attempted to flee from police in a car and flipped it near Woodward High School on Wednesday night.

Toledo Police attempted to stop the Buick vehicle near Brigham and Homer. The driver lost control at Central and Stickney, flipping the vehicle and striking a tree.

One of the 15-year-old suspects and a second unidentified suspect attempted to flee on foot. One was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The two identified suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities...
Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores
This rendering shows conceptual architecture for the proposed 60 unit housing complex at...
Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges
Amid COVID surge, schools push back students return.
School districts delay return amid COVID case surge

Latest News

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
COVID mass testing site starting at Lucas Co. Rec Center
Toledo police chief talks about making 2022 a safer year
Toledo police chief talks about making 2022 a safer year
Finds in the 419: Side Cut Metropark
Finds in the 419: Side Cut Metropark
Finds in the 419: Side Cut Metropark
Finds in the 419: Side Cut Metropark