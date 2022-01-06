Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant

By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) – It was just past midnight on New Year’s Day when an SUV veered off the road, hit the gas and went directly into the front of a Detroit restaurant.

Marnasia Bracey was inside Zorba’s Coney Island waiting for her order.

“I heard a boom and then stuff was just falling on top of me,” she said.

Surveillance video shows Bracey at the counter when the vehicle crashes into the restaurant, hitting her and pinning her against the counter.

While she’s buried under debris, the SUV backs up and eventually takes off.

“I’m still in shock,” Bracey said. “I can’t believe that was me.”

Bracey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but has since been released.

Police said no one else was seriously injured.

The driver and a female passenger, seen arguing in the parking lot before leaving the scene, have been identified, and the SUV has been recovered.

Bracey said she’ll need physical therapy for her injuries and is still in shock over what happened, but she feels lucky to be alive and back home.

“I’m beyond thankful,” she said. “I’m truly blessed. I’m so happy to be here.”

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kavarious Hall, left, and Jaylin Ash are facing aggravated robbery charges after authorities...
Two men facing charges of robbing multiple cell phone stores
This rendering shows conceptual architecture for the proposed 60 unit housing complex at...
Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidelines for...
Parents grappling with schools delaying the return to the classroom

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Major golf announcement will include Inverness and Toledo
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
QVC to close distribution center after fire, lays off 1,953