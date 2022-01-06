YWCA names 2021 Milestons honorees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio announced the latest class for the YMCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women awards.

The inductees announced on Thursday morning are:

Jennifer Jarrett (arts)

Mary Werner (education)

Joan Duggan (sciences)

Juanita Greene (volunteerism)

Marsha Manahan (business)

Perlean Griffin (government)

Robin Charney (social services)

“The members of the YWCA and I are honored to recognize these outstanding women with this prestigious award,” YWCA of Northwest Ohio president and CEO Lisa McDuffie said. “We invite the community to join us and help pay tribute to this year’s Milestones Honorees.”

13abc is a major sponsor of the event.

The women will be honored during the YWCA 27th Annual Milestones award banquet, held virtually at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24. Registration for the event will open later this month.

