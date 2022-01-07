1/7: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

We’ve already spent a couple of days below freezing, but we’re warming back above for tomorrow... ahead of our latest wintry mix. A glaze of ice is possible Saturday evening along/north of the state line, in a narrow window between sunset and midnight -- before switching back to rain as we progress into Sunday morning. Much of that activity will clear by mid-morning, with temps diving back into the teens for Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.