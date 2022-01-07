Traffic
1/7/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Warmer and sunny Saturday, but plan on a mix of sleet and rain by evening
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cold, lows in the mid teens. SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer and breezy, highs in the mid to upper 30s. A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain is likely in the evening. Temperatures rise by midnight with the precip changing to all rain for the overnight hours. SUNDAY: AM rain showers, dry for the afternoon, temps begin in the mid 30s but will fall into the 20s by sunset.

