Alleged Oxford shooter waives right to preliminary hearing, case headed straight to trial

Crumbley, 15, is being charged as an adult in the murders of four classmates.
This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office shows Ethan...
This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office shows Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a Friday morning court hearing, alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary exam. The case will now go straight to trial.

Crumbley, 15, is being charged as an adult in the murders of four classmates at the northern Oakland County high school.

Tate, Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling were shot when Crumbley opened fire on Nov. 30. Seven other people at the school were wounded.

Crumbley is charged with:

  • One count of terrorism causing death
  • Four counts of first-degree murder
  • Seven counts of assault with intent to murder
  • 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case now moves to Oakland County Circuit Court. A hearing on bond will be scheduled in a few weeks.

Ethan’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are set to appear in court later Friday. They are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are seeking a lowered bond, from $500,000 each to $100,000 each.

Prosecutors say they will continue to fight that request, citing the two pose a significant flight risk.

