Fire breaks out at ADM Grain Company

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a fire broke out at ADM Grain Company on Miami Street Friday morning.

It started just before 9:00 a.m.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews saw smoke coming from a vertical compartment of a grain dryer. A representative from ADM told firefighters on the scene there were around 3,500 bushels of grain in the compartment where the fire broke out.

The fire was extinguished when the compartment at the bottom of the dryer was evacuated. TFRD determined the fire was accidentally sparked during the drying process. The scene was cleared just after 10:00 a.m.

