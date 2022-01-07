Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

First Tee of Lake Erie welcomes 2027 U.S. Women’s Open with open arms

Those at the non-profit expect interest in golf to soar leading up to championship at Inverness
Those at First Tee of Lake Erie are welcoming the 2027 U.S. Women's Open to Inverness with open...
Those at First Tee of Lake Erie are welcoming the 2027 U.S. Women's Open to Inverness with open arms.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A non-profit group the promotes the game of golf and the life skills that come along with it is preparing for an flood of aspiring young players.

First Tee of Lake Erie opened its $7.5M, 40 acre facility off Hill Ave. during the Solheim Cup in September 2021. Now, organizers are welcoming the announcement of another tournament, the 2027 U.S. Women’s Open at Inverness.

The property, which includes a 15,000 square foot indoor facility, an outdoor driving range, and golf practice course, backs up to The Inverness Club, which hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup. Now, Executive Director Adam Reny expects renewed interest in golf to drive up young membership at the non-profit.

“It’s great for us because, you know, we’re right next door. You know, Solheim Cup was awesome for us from an exposure standpoint. We gave some of our kids some really cool opportunities that week, but, you know, we opened the doors to this place that week. So, you know, looking down the road and just seeing where we will be as a chapter and the amount of kids we’re working with at that time, I think it’s going to be, you know, an incredible opportunity for our organization, the kids that we work with,” said Reny.

2027 may sound like a long ways off, but those at First Tee say if you’re planning a major golf championship, 5 years comes up quick. It also gives the organization plenty of time to foster new talent and show kids an appreciation for the sport.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to incident at Toledo Refinery
No injuries after ‘valve release’ at Toledo Refinery
City officials say they plan to demolish the home at 1212 Starr Avenue in the coming months as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Women’s Open, ProMedica becomes presenting sponsor
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
No cloth masks: UTMC requires hospital-grade disposable masks

Latest News

Family says they paid $400 for security but it wasn't provided.
Man shot in back at a funeral hires a lawyer
Telescope
New space telescope has ties to Ottawa county
There are a number of resources from low-cost training to a pet food pantry
Local rescues seeing an increased number of pets surrendered by their owners
Bowling
Hittin’ The Town: Forest View Lanes