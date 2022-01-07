First Tee of Lake Erie welcomes 2027 U.S. Women’s Open with open arms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A non-profit group the promotes the game of golf and the life skills that come along with it is preparing for an flood of aspiring young players.

First Tee of Lake Erie opened its $7.5M, 40 acre facility off Hill Ave. during the Solheim Cup in September 2021. Now, organizers are welcoming the announcement of another tournament, the 2027 U.S. Women’s Open at Inverness.

The property, which includes a 15,000 square foot indoor facility, an outdoor driving range, and golf practice course, backs up to The Inverness Club, which hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup. Now, Executive Director Adam Reny expects renewed interest in golf to drive up young membership at the non-profit.

“It’s great for us because, you know, we’re right next door. You know, Solheim Cup was awesome for us from an exposure standpoint. We gave some of our kids some really cool opportunities that week, but, you know, we opened the doors to this place that week. So, you know, looking down the road and just seeing where we will be as a chapter and the amount of kids we’re working with at that time, I think it’s going to be, you know, an incredible opportunity for our organization, the kids that we work with,” said Reny.

2027 may sound like a long ways off, but those at First Tee say if you’re planning a major golf championship, 5 years comes up quick. It also gives the organization plenty of time to foster new talent and show kids an appreciation for the sport.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.