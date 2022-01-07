Hittin’ The Town: Forest View Lanes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Finding ways to keep everyone entertained during the winter months can be a challenge. But there are some great options around the region, including one that involves bowling and craft beer.

Forest View Lanes is on a roll, but it’s about much more than strikes and spares. There’s everything from volleyball and cornhole to a banquet hall, a restaurant and bar.

Adrienne Metroff says the space offers a great way for families to connect without technology. “It’s good to get out and away from all the electronics. The kids have so much fun here. Hearing their laughter makes me laugh and feel like a kid again.”

Rich Kenny is the owner and the self-described chief entertainment officer. “This is an oasis from real life. You can come here and forget about your problems, your challenges and your struggles. You can also forget about all the things you have to do at home and work.”

Rich’s connection at Forest View goes way back. His very first job was here. A lot has changed since then. Rich went on to become a human resource executive and traveled all over for work. He came home to help take care of his mother, and ended up staying.

Rich made significant changes at forest view during the pandemic. “We gutted just about everything and started over. We took advantage of the down time. When people walk in they are shocked when they see the difference.” The changes include a new restaurant space with an expanded menu that has something for every taste.

And a bowling alley is probably not the first place you would think of when it comes to craft beer and bourbon, but the special offerings at Forest View are striking a chord with a lot of the customers.

Rich is opening a second location. He bought the old Rossford Lanes. He says COVID has slowed the process down a bit, but he expects to have it open by late summer 2022.

