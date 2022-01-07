Increase in deacons aid parishioner resurgence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The St. Vincent de Paul society at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns is seeing a large increase in deacons to aid services as parishioners make their way back to church.

“We’ve had an increase in the numbers of deacons in our last couple of classes because the need is greater and there are less priests,” says Deacon Dennis Rife.

Rife says with the pressures and anxiety that the pandemic has brought to many families, more people need assistance in their spiritual life.

“Certainly with the pandemic a lot of people feel isolated and there are more mental issues out there, as we all have, and we’re all in need of someone to talk to, and sometimes just an ear is needed,” Rife said.

Rife says the commitment to the life of a deacon can be much more appealing for those looking to join the ministry than that of a priest.

“I can be married -- you have to be married beforehand -- I have four kids. That’s one huge benefit. But we’re still ordained into the ministry. I can baptize, I can marry people, and I assist at mass and I can say the homilies every once in a while, but I don’t have all the isolation and individual of that of a priest,” Rife said.

At the local church, every deacon in training completes one year of pre-training and four years of diacadent. This year’s class holds 17 members, while 10 years ago, the classes only had about eight students.

“I can’t think of anything else better to do at this point in time. ...I have gotten to the point in my faith life where it is not about me anymore,” said Deacon in training Shayne Stanfield.

Stanfield says he’s been serving the church for many years but felt the nudge to take his faith one step further.

“It is giving back to the one who gave all for me and then back to my faith community and being able to serve the church in the capacity that I have not been able to serve before,” said Stanfield.

With more deacons, the parish can serve more people, as they open their doors to hundreds who are now pouring in with the new year.

