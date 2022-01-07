January 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and mostly cloudy through early afternoon today with off and on snow flurries. A dusting of accumulation is possible. Highs will be in the low to middle 20s. Saturday will bring sunshine with a high in the upper 30s. Light rain is likely early Sunday. A flurry is possible mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will drop from the upper 30s into the 20s late. Flurries are possible on Monday with a high in the upper teens. Temperatures will start warming up into the middle of next week.

