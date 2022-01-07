Kids initially denied $100 gift cards after getting second dose of Pfizer vaccine

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - They were promised gift cards for getting the Pfizer vaccine. Then, the health department rescheduled their appointments. When they went back, it was a new year and they were told the deal was off.

“I was upset,” said Nicole Losek, mother of Austin, 15, and Antonio, 9. “Just to see their face, it broke my heart.”

The two brothers went to a vaccine clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center to get their Covid shots. According to the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, they would each get a $100 gift card after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 30, 2021.

Then, Nicole got an email stating, “This is to inform you that we had a glitch in our scheduling system for the Covid vaccine, and we need to cancel Austin’s appointment.”

Nicole took her kids to the next available clinic, Jan. 5, 2022, which was the first time recommended in the email. After Austin and Antonio got their shots, they were told the gift cards were last year’s incentive and no longer available.

“It was heartbreaking to have to tell my kids, like, ‘Hey, you’re going to get this. You’re going to get this. Let’s go do it.’ And then, now you’re not getting it,” explained Nicole, who contacted 13abc. We contacted the health department on her behalf and a spokesperson clarified: Austin and Antonio can still get their gift cards because they are covered through Medicaid.

Two days after their got their vaccines, the boys got their gift cards.

If you are in a similar situation, contact the health department. You will need proof of vaccination, a Medicaid I.D., and an email showing the health department rescheduled your appointment.

