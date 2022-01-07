Local rescues seeing an increase in the number of pets surrendered by their owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some local shelters and rescue groups are seeing a big increase in the number of pets being surrendered by their owners. So they’re working to get the word out that there’s plenty of help available.

Colleen Kane is a long-time volunteer for Planned Pethood. She’s fostered more than 250 dogs dogs for the rescue through the years. “In the last six months to a year we have seen so many dogs surrendered by their owners.”

Sheba and King are Colleen’s current foster dogs. They were both surrendered by their owners. “Our dogs are still being adopted quickly. The average time I have a dog is about two weeks. But they come in just as fast as they go out. There’s always another one in need waiting. Lately, it is a lot of owners waiting to surrender their dogs.”

Many suspect the pandemic has played a role in the uptick, but whatever the cause, Colleen says there’s a long-term support system in place for Planned Pethood adopters. “Don’t give up, don’t feel panicked, don’t feel like there is no option other than to surrender your dog. They are a lot of work, and it can be challenging, but there are a lot of people willing to help. I tell all the people who have adopted a dog that I have fostered that I am always here to help, and I really do mean that.”

There are a lot of resources available to pet owners in our community who need a little help. Toledo’s PET Bull Project is one of them. Among other things, the non-profit helps hundreds of people feed their animals every month.

Cindy Reinsel is the Director. “Our goal is always going to be how do we help you keep your pet. We offer you low-cost grooming, low-cost training, we have free training in parks during the summer months, and we have the largest pet food pantry in the Toledo area. We help about 600 people feed their pets every month.”

There are also low-cost vet and spay neuter clinics around the area. More than 17,000 animals were spayed or neutered at Humane Ohio last year alone. “If you are struggling one way or another, reach out to us. We would be happy to try to help find a way for you to keep your pet, and tell you about all the resources in our community,” says Cindy.

But Cindy adds that all the groups providing help, can also use help. “If you are sitting there thinking how can I help with this problem, the answer is get involved. Foster, volunteer, donate there are so many things you can do to help.” Because so many people do step up, dogs like King and Sheba get a second chance at a loving home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.