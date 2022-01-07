Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl from Pa. school bus stop

Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.
Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.(PIXEL2013 via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a child from a school bus stop in Pennsylvania Thursday.

According to the Coraopolis Police Department, 40-year-old William Goring allegedly went behind a 9-year-old girl standing at the bus stop, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair and walked her away.

Police said the student fought with Goring and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.

Goring was charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraining, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

According to police, Goring was a stranger to the girl.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to incident at Toledo Refinery
No injuries after ‘valve release’ at Toledo Refinery
City officials say they plan to demolish the home at 1212 Starr Avenue in the coming months as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Women’s Open, ProMedica becomes presenting sponsor
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
No cloth masks: UTMC requires hospital-grade disposable masks

Latest News

Grandmother Pamela Taylor said she did her own detective work for two weeks in order to track...
Grandma tracks down vehicle that injured grandson
Inverness lands 2027 U.S. Women's Open
An Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old in North Carolina has been canceled. Officials said he...
Missing 6-year-old in North Carolina has been found; Amber Alert canceled
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Two brothers died, likely by carbon monoxide poisoning, during a power outage in Maryland.
Two brothers die trying to stay warm during power outage in Maryland