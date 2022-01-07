Traffic
New space telescope has ties to Ottawa county

By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new James Webb space telescope is now over half a million miles away from earth. And you may not know it, but some folks in northwest Ohio played a role in its development.

Since launching from French Guiana on Christmas morning, the James Webb Space Telescope has been flying out to its planned orbital position well beyond the moon. As this latest scientific advancement peers deep into the cosmos over the coming years, it’ll do so with components that were manufactured in Ottawa county at the Materion plant, formerly known as Brush-Wellman.

Keith Smith, Vice President of Nuclear & Science for Materion, spoke with us and explained, “We started working with NASA in the 1990′s where we developed a material to be a successful optic for the James Webb space telescope.”

That material is made of beryllium, a lightweight, gray metal. The James Webb’s large, iconic mirror is made of 18 hexagonal segments of beryllium, all of which were constructed at the Materion plant before being covered in a thin layer of gold. The engineering challenges posed by the telescope meant that NASA needed the best optics material available, and beryllium fit the bill.

“It’s very lightweight,” said Smith. “It’s a third lighter than aluminum, it’s extremely stiff, and it can be polished very well. It functions at cryogenic temperatures. This telescope is going to operate at 400 degrees below zero in space, and beryllium is a perfect material for that.”

So far everything has gone according to plan with the deployment of the telescope, but it’ll be several months before we’ll know if everything works properly. Until then, everyone involved hopes that decades of hard work pay off.

“We worry,” Smith nervously chuckled. “And I won’t be happy until I see images this summer from the telescope, and then it’s going to be exciting.”

Exciting not only to expand our understanding of the universe, but getting to play a part in such a large, international effort right here at home.

“This is a national treasure that we’re going to learn things that we’ve never known before,” said Smith. “And for me personally, and for the workforce here, the men and women that worked here, we’re going to be able to tell our grandchildren that we worked on the Webb Telescope Program.”

Reporting in Ottawa county, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

