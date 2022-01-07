Traffic
Crews responding to incident at Toledo Refinery
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Refinery is handling an incident that occurred at their facility at 7:27 p.m. Thursday night.

The Oregon Fire Department confirm they are assisting the refinery with the situation.

The department said in a Facebook post that “at this time there is no hazard or evacuation concern for the surrounding area.”

A spokesperson with the refinery said the facility experienced a valve release that caused a small fire that was quickly put out. All employees and contractors were accounted for and there were no injuries.

