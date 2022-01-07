Southview’s Paige Brown - 13abc Athlete of the Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After sharing last season with her older sister, Southview’s Paige Brown is making her own impact this year helping lead the Cougars as a junior.

“It was really great to get to play with her, because most of my life I didn’t get to. It was really nice, because we both have a similar type of mentality. It was really special, I was sad it had to come to an end, but this year it is nice, because it’s just me, so it’s like ‘Paige is here” instead of just like “Chaise’s sister’ - I’m my own person now,” said the junior.

“Southview has been blessed by the Brown family. Chaise her sister was here last year and was a leader for us as well. Paige brings a lot of the same characteristics, but is also her own person. It’s so cool to watch the girls grow up for four years,” mentioned Head Coach Kelly Heil.

Growing up around the game, Paige has always had a high basketball IQ; however, it’s her impact off the court that has played a large role in the team’s success.

“She’s a great student athlete, she takes care of things in the classroom and on the court. She doesn’t settle for less than her best. I think one of the most important qualities is that she is a leader,” said Heil.

