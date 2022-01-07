Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Springfield returning to remote learning for grades 6-12

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Staff absences have taken their toll on Springfield Local Schools, so the district announced on Friday that next week, some students will return to a remote learning model.

From Monday through at least Friday, Springfield students in grades 6-12 will be on a remote learning schedule. Students in grades pre-K through 5th will continue to attend school in person.

“We do recognize the family impact at any age level when we move to a remote learning environment and we apologize to all our families,” the district said in a statement sent out to families.

Attendance will still be taken and grades awarded for the students learning remotely. The school said the daily schedule will be similar to a typical school day, with lessons recorded and available after the posted class time.

Springfield will also resume its drive-thru lunch pick-up for students in grades 6-12. Details on the drive-thru will be shared early in the week, with both breakfast and lunch items offered at no cost.

Shuttle bus service to and from the Springfield student parking lot will be provided for students attending Penta. Families must provide transportation to the high school and students should be ready to board the shuttle daily by 7:15 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to incident at Toledo Refinery
No injuries after ‘valve release’ at Toledo Refinery
City officials say they plan to demolish the home at 1212 Starr Avenue in the coming months as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Women’s Open, ProMedica becomes presenting sponsor
No cloth masks: UTMC requires hospital-grade disposable masks

Latest News

TPS students to return to classrooms Monday
Dine in 419: A taste of Beirut!
Dine in 419: A taste of Beirut!
This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office shows Ethan...
Alleged Oxford shooter waives right to preliminary hearing, case headed straight to trial
More people joining the ministry as hundreds flood back to church.
Increase in deacons aid parishioner resurgence