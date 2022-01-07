Springfield returning to remote learning for grades 6-12

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Staff absences have taken their toll on Springfield Local Schools, so the district announced on Friday that next week, some students will return to a remote learning model.

From Monday through at least Friday, Springfield students in grades 6-12 will be on a remote learning schedule. Students in grades pre-K through 5th will continue to attend school in person.

“We do recognize the family impact at any age level when we move to a remote learning environment and we apologize to all our families,” the district said in a statement sent out to families.

Attendance will still be taken and grades awarded for the students learning remotely. The school said the daily schedule will be similar to a typical school day, with lessons recorded and available after the posted class time.

Springfield will also resume its drive-thru lunch pick-up for students in grades 6-12. Details on the drive-thru will be shared early in the week, with both breakfast and lunch items offered at no cost.

Shuttle bus service to and from the Springfield student parking lot will be provided for students attending Penta. Families must provide transportation to the high school and students should be ready to board the shuttle daily by 7:15 a.m.

