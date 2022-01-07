Traffic
Teens involved in crash near Woodward H.S. face gun charges, will remain locked up

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local prosecutors are sending a message to Toledo’s youngest criminals. You get caught with a gun you will pay the price. Wednesday during a police pursuit officers took another illegal gun off the street. Once again teenagers were involved.

“Probably over the last 6 to 8 months. More and more of the gun cases we see involve youth that are under the age of 16,” Assistant Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Andy Lastra.

He says last night TPD took another gun off the streets.

Investigators say two 15-year-olds were arrested after the stolen car they were riding in flipped near Woodward High School.

Police attempted to stop the car for a traffic violation when it took off, lost control, the car flipped and hit a tree. Two teens tried to run. Police got one of them. A third teen was taken to the hospital for a broken arm and other injuries. Officers found a gun in the car. Lastra says kids with gun cases will remain locked up.

“We’re seeing a number of people who have been put on probation assigned to the treatment center who are not following court orders and not following probation. They can’t get a hold of them. These kids disappear. So we can’t return them back into the community for fear that because their a flight risk and we’re not going to see them,” said Lastra.

The parents of the teens arrested declined to comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

