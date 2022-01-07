Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPS students to return to classrooms Monday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools confirmed that students will return from winter break to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10, after pausing the initial return due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement released Friday, TPS said the district will evaluate COVID-19 cases and is prepared to change to a virtual learning schedule for students if the virus causes staffing shortages. It will make those decisions on a school-by-school basis.

Families will be notified directly if there is a change impacting their students’ learning plans. TPS will offer grab-and-go meals for students if any schools need to switch to virtual learning.

TPS The district said students will need to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and routinely wash and sanitize their hands.

Students were initially set to return from break earlier this week, but the district announced Tuesday that school was canceled for the rest of the week as the COVID-19 surge limited the number of available staff members.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to incident at Toledo Refinery
No injuries after ‘valve release’ at Toledo Refinery
City officials say they plan to demolish the home at 1212 Starr Avenue in the coming months as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Women’s Open, ProMedica becomes presenting sponsor
No cloth masks: UTMC requires hospital-grade disposable masks

Latest News

Springfield returning to remote learning for grades 6-12
Dine in 419: A taste of Beirut!
Dine in 419: A taste of Beirut!
This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Michigan, Sheriff's Office shows Ethan...
Alleged Oxford shooter waives right to preliminary hearing, case headed straight to trial
More people joining the ministry as hundreds flood back to church.
Increase in deacons aid parishioner resurgence