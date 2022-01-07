TPS students to return to classrooms Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools confirmed that students will return from winter break to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10, after pausing the initial return due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement released Friday, TPS said the district will evaluate COVID-19 cases and is prepared to change to a virtual learning schedule for students if the virus causes staffing shortages. It will make those decisions on a school-by-school basis.

Families will be notified directly if there is a change impacting their students’ learning plans. TPS will offer grab-and-go meals for students if any schools need to switch to virtual learning.

TPS The district said students will need to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and routinely wash and sanitize their hands.

Students were initially set to return from break earlier this week, but the district announced Tuesday that school was canceled for the rest of the week as the COVID-19 surge limited the number of available staff members.

