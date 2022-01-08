COVID creates two different worlds for sporting events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Earlier this week Toledo Public Schools announced that there would some restrictions at all City League games. At the Start vs Scott game, there was plenty of room to social distance. Since no student tickets were sold, the section was empty.

“We have limited it to 4 people for each athlete, and there is a 900 number, that all of our students have. They use that number to get tickets,” says Linda Meyers, the Assistant Superintendent for TPS. “They know that because of COVID issues we are shorthanded, and they know that by limiting the number of people coming in it helps with security and safety, especially for COVID.”

“I’m not feeling it was necessary as long as everyone takes the precautions with the guidelines from the CDC by masking-up, maybe social distancing. If you’re eating, not talking, things like that, I feel like we would’ve been fine. I think everybody should have been able to enjoy it,” says Cheryl Waters, a spectator.

At the St. Johns vs Whitmer game, it was a different story. It was nearly a packed house, with a student section at standing room only.

Bert Brady is a spectator, he says he’s glad St. Johns did not change the attendance policy. “The boys need it, they work so hard. They deserve to have fans come up. St. Johns, specifically, the whole staff has done such a great job with putting the protocols in place to protect the boys, the student-athletes, and they deserve this,” says Brady.

