Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A dozen people are displaced and one person was injured after a fire Friday night at a Toledo apartment complex.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building, located in the 1600 block of Brownstone Boulevard, just before 8:30 p.m., according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, however one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The American Red Cross is helping those who are displaced find housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.