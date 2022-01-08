Traffic
Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A dozen people are displaced and one person was injured after a fire Friday night at a Toledo apartment complex.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building, located in the 1600 block of Brownstone Boulevard, just before 8:30 p.m., according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, however one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The American Red Cross is helping those who are displaced find housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

