Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Jan 8, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

After a wintry Saturday night and Sunday morning, the rest of the 7-day will be quiet.
Jan 8, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan 8, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, with rain and freezing rain likely after sunset. High 36. TONIGHT: Rain and freezing rain likely. Breezy. Low 35. SUNDAY: Rain likely through the morning hours, then staying mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will fall from the upper 30s in the morning to the teens and 20s by evening.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range
City officials say they plan to demolish the home at 1212 Starr Avenue in the coming months as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move
Crews responding to incident at Toledo Refinery
No injuries after ‘valve release’ at Toledo Refinery
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Women’s Open, ProMedica becomes presenting sponsor

Latest News

1/7/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/7/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/7/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/7/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/7/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/7/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Back above freezing this weekend, but rain and even a brief window for sleet is possible late...
1/7: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast