Jan 8, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
After a wintry Saturday night and Sunday morning, the rest of the 7-day will be quiet.
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, with rain and freezing rain likely after sunset. High 36. TONIGHT: Rain and freezing rain likely. Breezy. Low 35. SUNDAY: Rain likely through the morning hours, then staying mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will fall from the upper 30s in the morning to the teens and 20s by evening.
