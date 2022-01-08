Man shot at funeral hires lawyer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members say they should have been protected at the funeral for 21-year-old Lawrenzel Taylor III, but were left defenseless. A relative shot at the funeral has hired a lawyer and is going after the House of Day funeral home.

“They were told that the funeral home would provide Toledo police security. They paid $400 for the security and clearly there was no security at the funeral resulting in the shooting and the injury to my client. We believe that the House of Day is responsible for those circumstances,” said Attorney Jerome Phillips.

Three juveniles were arrested and charged for shooting up the hearse. Police say three people were shot. Two house of day funeral home employees were among those hurt and 47-year-old Rodney Taylor. Taylor is the uncle of the murder victim. His lawyer says he was shot in the back.

“The doctors believe it’s safer to allow the bullet to remain rather than attempt to remove it,” said Phillips.

The funeral purchase agreement shows a payment for security for $400.00. The funeral director for the house of day told 13abc he hired two officers but they canceled the morning of funeral. 13abc checked with TPD and the Sheriff’s Office to see if the funeral home contacted authorities. The Toledo police patrolman’s association issued 13abc this statement.

“TPP, nor any officers employed by the Toledo police department were contacted to provide “security” as an off duty project for the House of Day funeral home for a funeral scheduled on December 20, 2021.”

The Lucas County Sheriff is looking for answers from the funeral director too. He says he made two calls to the house of day and left messages on two different occasions and has not received a call back. Rodney Taylor wants answers.

“Those funds were never refunded and no explanation was given as to why no security was present,” said Phillips.

Jerome Phillips also sent this letter to the funeral home requesting they provide a copy to their insurance.

“I did hear from their insurance carrier and that insurance carrier was investigating the claim to see if it was a recovery claim and what the representatives from House of Day said about this incident,” said Phillips.

13abc went to the House of Day to get comment and nobody was available.

Phillips says his client hopes to resolve this issue with the funeral home so he doesn’t have to file a civil suit.

