One dead in 3-vehicle crash on US 224

One person is dead, two others hurt, after crash in Seneca County.(Source: Associated Press)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 40-year-old man is dead, and two others were injured, after a three-vehicle crash on US-224 in Seneca County Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dwayne Stephens, Jr., 40, of Tiffin, was headed eastbound on US-224 about 2:30p.m. Friday afternoon. At the same time, Eugene Ward, 69, also of Tiffin, was driving westbound on the same road.

Stephens and Ward crashed head-on in the westbound lane near milepost 4. Ward drove off the north side of the road and his vehicle went into a ditch and Stephens’ vehicle came to stop in the roadway.

The crash then caused a third vehicle to be hit by debris and become disabled in the roadway.

Stephens was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of the crash, according to OSHP.

Ward and his passenger, Patricia Sue Ward, 65, suffered serious injuries and both were transported to the hospital.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Bascom Fire, Seneca County EMS, Seneca County CERT, Ohio Department of Transportation, Seneca County Coroner and D&D Towing all assisted on scene.

