Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Taking stock of housing in Toledo

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Taking stock of Toledo’s housing stock.

The city has a new direction on how to prepare its homes for the future. It comes down to finding the funds but there may be a jump start on the way.

No one wants to see a home get to the point of being boarded up and eventually headed for demolition. The hope is that fewer homes will end up there if Toledo follows through on the recommendations from its new comprehensive housing strategy.

“You’ve got to make those strategic investments initially that don’t really generate any money which is clearing blight and environmental cleanup,” said Department of Neighborhoods director Rosalyn Clemens.

Clemens says that’s how a place like Toledo can start the process, get a spot ready for a developer not the other way around.

“We waited for a developer to come and give us a deal. With the function of a redevelopment agency you’re saying I’ve got resources here with these vacant parcels,” said Clemens.

If a larger project takes off that’s when either loans or grant dollars will be sought by people looking to clean up their homes or maybe an investor comes in to buy a vacant lot and one day eventually put up a home.

In the short term the city will look to federal rescue act dollars and loan programs to help people rehab their current homes.

Clemens says community development block grant dollars will go away from staffing and more toward neighborhood investment. The report says 35% of the city’s housing stock was built before 1940.

“Our housing stock is very old. 80% of it is distressed,” said Clemens.

Then steps to put people in home ownership. The city’s goal is to put about 80 families there each year.

“Historically homeowners tend to stabilize your neighborhood,” said Clemens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials say they plan to demolish the home at 1212 Starr Avenue in the coming months as...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Issues at 1212 Starr Ave causing people to move
Crews responding to incident at Toledo Refinery
No injuries after ‘valve release’ at Toledo Refinery
The Solheim Cup at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2021.
Inverness Club to host U.S. Women’s Open, ProMedica becomes presenting sponsor
Canton police video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was firing a gun on New Year’s Day.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Ohio officer fatally shoot man who was firing gun on New Year’s Day
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

Latest News

Family says they paid $400 for security but it wasn't provided.
Man shot in back at a funeral hires a lawyer
Telescope
New space telescope has ties to Ottawa county
Those at First Tee of Lake Erie are welcoming the 2027 U.S. Women's Open to Inverness with open...
First Tee of Lake Erie welcomes 2027 U.S. Women’s Open with open arms
There are a number of resources from low-cost training to a pet food pantry
Local rescues seeing an increased number of pets surrendered by their owners