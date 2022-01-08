Taking stock of housing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Taking stock of Toledo’s housing stock.

The city has a new direction on how to prepare its homes for the future. It comes down to finding the funds but there may be a jump start on the way.

No one wants to see a home get to the point of being boarded up and eventually headed for demolition. The hope is that fewer homes will end up there if Toledo follows through on the recommendations from its new comprehensive housing strategy.

“You’ve got to make those strategic investments initially that don’t really generate any money which is clearing blight and environmental cleanup,” said Department of Neighborhoods director Rosalyn Clemens.

Clemens says that’s how a place like Toledo can start the process, get a spot ready for a developer not the other way around.

“We waited for a developer to come and give us a deal. With the function of a redevelopment agency you’re saying I’ve got resources here with these vacant parcels,” said Clemens.

If a larger project takes off that’s when either loans or grant dollars will be sought by people looking to clean up their homes or maybe an investor comes in to buy a vacant lot and one day eventually put up a home.

In the short term the city will look to federal rescue act dollars and loan programs to help people rehab their current homes.

Clemens says community development block grant dollars will go away from staffing and more toward neighborhood investment. The report says 35% of the city’s housing stock was built before 1940.

“Our housing stock is very old. 80% of it is distressed,” said Clemens.

Then steps to put people in home ownership. The city’s goal is to put about 80 families there each year.

“Historically homeowners tend to stabilize your neighborhood,” said Clemens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.