Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1/8: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Freezing rain changing to plain overnight, then getting FRIGID for a few days.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: A glaze of ice possible with freezing rain early on. As temps rise through the 30s overnight, any freezing rain will changeover to plain rain. SUNDAY: Lingering light rain will taper off during the morning before skies clear during the afternoon. Temps will fall from the upper 30s early on into the 20s during the afternoon. It’ll also be breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid-teens and wind chills in the single digits. MONDAY: mostly cloudy and breezy with a flurry possible. Highs in the low 20s, but wind chills will remain in the single digits throughout the day. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies Monday with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead, two others hurt, after crash in Seneca County.
One dead in 3-vehicle crash on US 224
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range
12 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Toledo.
Dozen displaced after apartment fire in Toledo
Nicole Losek and her two sons talk about their disappointment after initially not getting the...
Kids initially denied $100 gift cards after getting second dose of Pfizer vaccine
Police shut down part of the Anthony Wayne Trail Saturday night to investigate a shooting and...
2 hospitalized in shooting, car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail

Latest News

1/8: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/8: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Jan 8, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Jan 8, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Jan 8, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Jan 8, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
1/7/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/7/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast