1/8: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: A glaze of ice possible with freezing rain early on. As temps rise through the 30s overnight, any freezing rain will changeover to plain rain. SUNDAY: Lingering light rain will taper off during the morning before skies clear during the afternoon. Temps will fall from the upper 30s early on into the 20s during the afternoon. It’ll also be breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid-teens and wind chills in the single digits. MONDAY: mostly cloudy and breezy with a flurry possible. Highs in the low 20s, but wind chills will remain in the single digits throughout the day. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies Monday with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.